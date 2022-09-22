Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Diaz and Vidizzoni sweep weekly MVC honors for UE men’s soccer

Diaz and Vidizzoni sweep weekly MVC honors for UE men’s soccer
Diaz and Vidizzoni sweep weekly MVC honors for UE men’s soccer(WFIE)
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Missouri Valley Conference announced that two players from the University of Evansville men’s soccer team swept this week’s conference honors.

UE forward Nacho Diaz was named the MVC Offensive Player of the Week, while goalkeeper Alex Vidizzoni earned Defensive Player of the Week recognition.

The first Purple Ace with six or more goals since the 2017 season, Diaz entered this week leading the nation in both goals per match and points per match.

Meanwhile, Vidizzoni headed into the week ranked 15th in the nation in shutouts and 21st in goals-against average, as well as with a shutout streak of 307 minutes, which was the longest since 2017.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Morrison
Man accused in death of baby asks to go to the funeral
Police called to shooting at East Iowa Street Tuesday morning.
EPD: One person shot on E. Iowa St. Tuesday morning
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Andrew Lamble.
ISP: Hit & run suspect arrested after being followed for 50 miles

Latest News

Reitz football remains the only undefeated team in SIAC
Reitz football remains only undefeated team in SIAC
NCAA Men’s Soccer Highlights: Xavier vs. UE
NCAA Men’s Soccer Highlights: Xavier vs. UE
Former Reitz Panther Dru Smith signs with Miami Heat
Former Reitz Panther Dru Smith signs with Miami Heat
Princeton to hold escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young
Princeton to hold escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young