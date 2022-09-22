Diaz and Vidizzoni sweep weekly MVC honors for UE men’s soccer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Missouri Valley Conference announced that two players from the University of Evansville men’s soccer team swept this week’s conference honors.

UE forward Nacho Diaz was named the MVC Offensive Player of the Week, while goalkeeper Alex Vidizzoni earned Defensive Player of the Week recognition.

The first Purple Ace with six or more goals since the 2017 season, Diaz entered this week leading the nation in both goals per match and points per match.

Meanwhile, Vidizzoni headed into the week ranked 15th in the nation in shutouts and 21st in goals-against average, as well as with a shutout streak of 307 minutes, which was the longest since 2017.

