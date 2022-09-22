Chilliest air since early May headed our way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A drastic drop from yesterday’s high of 96 ! Thursday afternoon temps were running about 25 degrees cooler with upper 60s/lower 70s. Clear skies on Friday night and a light north breeze will carry temps down into the upper 40s for the first time since early May. Friday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 70. By Friday night, another weather system will slide across the Tri-State. A few scattered showers will be possible, with rain chances continuing into Saturday. Weekend highs will climb back to near 80. Another surge of cool air moves in to start next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will range in the lower 70s. Upper 60s on Wednesday, and lower 70s again on Thursday. Mainly dry through next week.

