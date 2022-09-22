Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Chilliest air since early May headed our way

First 40s of the season Friday
Newscast recording
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A drastic drop from yesterday’s high of 96 ! Thursday afternoon temps were running about 25 degrees cooler with upper 60s/lower 70s. Clear skies on Friday night and a light north breeze will carry temps down into the upper 40s for the first time since early May. Friday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 70. By Friday night, another weather system will slide across the Tri-State. A few scattered showers will be possible, with rain chances continuing into Saturday. Weekend highs will climb back to near 80. Another surge of cool air moves in to start next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will range in the lower 70s. Upper 60s on Wednesday, and lower 70s again on Thursday. Mainly dry through next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.
Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart
Remains of missing man found in Warrick Co.
Austin Hammock
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

14 First Alert 9/22 - Midday
14 First Alert 9/22 - Midday
14 First Alert 9/22
14 First Alert 9/22
The heat breaks just in time for fall
14 First Alert Forecast
Fall weather arrives on cue Thursday