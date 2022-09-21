Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident in Union County. We know a helicopter called to State Route 56 overnight.

Breaking news from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He announced a partial mobilization. He also warned the West he’s not bluffing over nuclear capability.

A reminder for those in Posey County. The entire city of Mt. Vernon is under a boil order until further notice.

Princeton is taking pride in its very own. They are expected to have a big homecoming for Jackie Young this weekend.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.