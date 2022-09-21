Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 9/21
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident in Union County. We know a helicopter called to State Route 56 overnight.

Breaking news from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He announced a partial mobilization. He also warned the West he’s not bluffing over nuclear capability.

A reminder for those in Posey County. The entire city of Mt. Vernon is under a boil order until further notice.

Princeton is taking pride in its very own. They are expected to have a big homecoming for Jackie Young this weekend.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police called to shooting at East Iowa Street Tuesday morning.
EPD: One person shot on E. Iowa St. Tuesday morning
Devin Morrison
Man accused in death of baby asks to go to the funeral
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Andrew Lamble.
ISP: Hit & run suspect arrested after being followed for 50 miles
Michael Collins
Mt. Vernon Officer arrested after crash at scene of shooting

Latest News

Police: Four homes damaged by bullets Tues. night
Police: Four homes damaged by bullets Tues. night
Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.
Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.
Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.
Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.
Police: Four homes damaged by bullets Tues. night
Police: Four homes damaged by bullets Tues. night