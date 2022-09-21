Webster Co. Fiscal Court holding ribbon-cutting at new workforce center

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Fiscal Court is hosting a ribbon-cutting event for the new workforce center.

The new center can be found at 1758 State Road 874 in Clay.

The new center is on property that was previously owned by a mining company.

Officials say Madisonville Community College and Henderson Community College will offer certification programs at the new workforce center for in demand fields, including utility lineman, diesel maintenance and CDL.

The ribbon-cutting is happening Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.