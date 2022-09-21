Birthday Club
Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart

Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.
Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.(Dubois County Security Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing drug charges after officers got a tip they were using drugs in the Walmart parking lot.

Authorities say they responded to the Walmart on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office used a K9 to detect the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

They say the owners were found in the Arby’s parking lot.

According to a news release, authorities found methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle in the Arby’s parking lot.

They say they found more meth, needles and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle at Walmart.

Jason Hancock and Angela Britain were arrested on drug-related charges.

They were booked into the Dubois County Jail.

