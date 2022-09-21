Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Petersburg.

They say their investigation started Tuesday evening in the 600 block of East Main Street.

We are told the person who died is an adult.

Troopers say an autopsy will likely be in a few days.

Few details have been released, but detectives are still investigating.

