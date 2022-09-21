Birthday Club
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Petersburg.

They say their investigation started Tuesday evening in the 600 block of East Main Street.

We are told the person who died is an adult.

Troopers say an autopsy will likely be in a few days.

Few details have been released, but detectives are still investigating.

