Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Some houses in area of Weinbach Ave. explosion being torn down

Some houses in area Weinbach explosion being torn down
By Steve Mehling
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over a month ago, a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue killed three people, injured another and damaged 39 homes.

Now, some of those houses in that area are being torn down.

According to officials with the mayor’s office, the houses that are coming down aren’t a part of the investigation.

The ones that are a part of the investigation won’t be torn down.

Officials say crews were scheduled to start those demos on Tuesday.

[Read more on the Weinbach explosion here]

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Morrison
Man accused in death of baby asks to go to the funeral
Police called to shooting at East Iowa Street Tuesday morning.
EPD: One person shot on E. Iowa St. Tuesday morning
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Andrew Lamble.
ISP: Hit & run suspect arrested after being followed for 50 miles
Michael Collins
Mt. Vernon Officer arrested after crash at scene of shooting

Latest News

Some houses in the area Weinbach explosion are being torn down.
Some houses in area Weinbach explosion being torn down
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
Webster Co. Fiscal Court holding ribbon-cutting at new workforce center
Left: Jason Hancock. Right: Angela Britain.
Two arrested after complaint about drug use at Jasper Walmart