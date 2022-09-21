Some houses in area of Weinbach Ave. explosion being torn down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over a month ago, a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue killed three people, injured another and damaged 39 homes.

Now, some of those houses in that area are being torn down.

According to officials with the mayor’s office, the houses that are coming down aren’t a part of the investigation.

The ones that are a part of the investigation won’t be torn down.

Officials say crews were scheduled to start those demos on Tuesday.

