Remains of missing man found in Warrick Co.

(14 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WARRICK CO. Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say they found human remains Wednesday this morning in the area of South Center Road, North of State Road 261. 

They say the remains have been identified as 34-year-old Jamey Grant, of Chandler. 

Deputies say Grant was reported missing last Saturday, but the last communication with anyone was September 5.

Officials say Grant’s car had been reported as a suspicious vehicle on September 9 and was towed last Wednesday.

Ohio Valley Search and Rescue, Warrick and Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agencies, and Boonville Police and Fire Departments helped the Sheriff’s Office with the search.

Deputies say the coroner is helping with the investigation, and could not yet tell us if this is a suspicious death.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

