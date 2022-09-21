Reitz football remains only undefeated team in SIAC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz Panthers are the last undefeated team left standing in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference.

The now 5-0 Panthers are off to their best start since 2017 when they went 8-2.

After three back-to-back seasons under .500, the Panthers have proven to shift the narrative as they have shown strength on both sides of the ball.

Head coach Cory Brunson is a Reitz Panther himself, starting at quarterback as a student. With the success so far, he says he’s pleased with where his team’s at.

”From an offensive side it starts with the guys up front,” Brunson said. “They’re doing a good job. Defensively, eight or so of those guys started last year and they had a chip on their shoulder because last year defensively they gave up a lot more points than they are currently. We’re doing much better now. I’m really proud of those guys and how their stepping up this year.”

“To be able to be a part of a team that’s getting this program back to where it should be, that means a lot to me,” junior wide receiver Hayden Summers said. “Both sides of the ball are doing their job.”

Reitz will host Castle for the Touchdown Live Game of the Week at 7 p.m. Friday night at the Reitz Bowl.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.