Record heat possible again today, much cooler start to fall Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Yesterday, Evansville reached a high temperature of 96°, beating the previous record of 95° that had stood since 1940. Some areas to our southwest, like Paducah and Cape Girardeau, hit 100° yesterday! That is the latest in the year a triple-digit temperature has ever been recorded in both of those locations.

Today may be another record-setting day as warm air continues to flow in from the southwest at around 6 to 12 mph. We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low to mid 70s. Once the sun rises, we will quickly climb out of the 70s and through the 80s, possibly reaching 90° as early as 11 AM. Our temperatures will keep climbing into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon with heat index values around 100° under mostly sunny skies. Our record high for today is 98°, so it is not out of the question that we could tie or even break that record again today.

A cold front will swing through our region tonight. That will bring us some clouds and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight and into Thursday morning, but we are not expecting widespread rain or severe weather from this system. In fact, some of you may stay completely dry.

That cold front will bring a big change in our wind direction. Tonight and Thursday will both be a bit breezy at times with a cool wind blowing in from the north at around 8 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph.

That shot of cooler air will drop our temperatures into the low to mid 60s overnight, then we will only climb into the mid 70s Thursday afternoon. As that flow of cool air continues, Friday may be even cooler with morning lows in the upper 40s to near 50° and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

