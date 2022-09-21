Police: Four homes damaged by bullets Tues. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four homes on Evansville’s east side were hit by bullets Tuesday night.

Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Corregidor Circle.

Officials say that homes on Roosevelt and Corregidor were hit.

Our crew on scene also saw officers taking a rifle from a home.

Police say there are no suspects right now.

We’re told no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.