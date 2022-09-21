Birthday Club
Pigeon Creek Bridge set to reopen soon

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say they’ll be closing the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek.

They say beginning on or around Wednesday, September 28, crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue/State Road 66.

The ramp has been used as a detour for southbound traffic during reconstruction of the southbound Pigeon Creek bridge.

But the good news - US 41 Pigeon Creek bridge is expected to re-open just before the southbound off-ramp is closed.

Officials say traffic will be restricted from Lynch Road to the overpass over Diamond Avenue.

The restriction will include a concrete wall on one side and a stone shoulder on the other side of the roadway.

Work on the off-ramp is expected to last through November, depending on the weather.

The official detour for the closed exit is US 41 south to State Road 66 to US 41 north.

