Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro students get book vending machine

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Foust Elementary in Owensboro have a new way to inspire their inner book worms.

They have a book vending machine donated by Independence bank.

It was unveiled this Wednesday morning.

Students don’t need money to use it. They will be awarded tokens to choose a book from the machine.

School officials tell us the goal is to encourage reading outside of the classroom.

Mason Morrison was one of the first students to receive a book.

”I got Goosebumps: Night of the Living Dummy by R. L. Stine. It’s just really exciting because I love to read, especially books like this, said Morrison.”

This is the second machine the bank has donated to a local school.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Morrison
Man accused in death of baby asks to go to the funeral
Police called to shooting at East Iowa Street Tuesday morning.
EPD: One person shot on E. Iowa St. Tuesday morning
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
Andrew Lamble.
ISP: Hit & run suspect arrested after being followed for 50 miles

Latest News

Austin Hammock
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.
Evansville Wartime Museum celebrating Warbird Event with 4 vintage planes
Evansville Wartime Museum celebrating Warbird Event with 4 vintage planes
Evansville Wartime Museum celebrating Warbird Event with 4 vintage planes
Remains of missing man found in Warrick Co.