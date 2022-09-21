Owensboro students get book vending machine
Published: Sep. 21, 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Foust Elementary in Owensboro have a new way to inspire their inner book worms.
They have a book vending machine donated by Independence bank.
It was unveiled this Wednesday morning.
Students don’t need money to use it. They will be awarded tokens to choose a book from the machine.
School officials tell us the goal is to encourage reading outside of the classroom.
Mason Morrison was one of the first students to receive a book.
”I got Goosebumps: Night of the Living Dummy by R. L. Stine. It’s just really exciting because I love to read, especially books like this, said Morrison.”
This is the second machine the bank has donated to a local school.
