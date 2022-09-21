Muhlenberg Co. woman arrested after assaulting man, police say

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been arrested after police say she seriously injured a man.

According to a Facebook post, Central City Police Department responded to the 1000 block of West Reservoir around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in reference to an assualt.

Officials say during this investigation they discovered Tasha Zellers used an edged weapon to cause serious harm to the man.

The man was taken and treated at a nearby hospital.

Zellers was arrested and booked into the Muhlenberg County Detention Center on a 1st degree assault charge.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.