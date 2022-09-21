Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Pike County are investigating a stabbing.

Officials say police received a call about someone stabbed in the head on the 1800 block of Alford Street.

They tell 14 News that officers arrived and saw a car accident with the suspect in a ditch nearby.

Officials say the stabbing victim survived and is now in the hospital.

Austin Hammock was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The case still remains under investigation.

We will update this story once more information is available.

