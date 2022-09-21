Birthday Club
Imperial Group officials: Imperial Building permit secured, construction plans continuing

By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Imperial Group provided an update on the transformation of a historic building in Henderson.

The Imperial Group secured a permit and crews have begun installing framing, according to partner Casey Todd.

Officials say plumbing and electrical work also began this week on the building at 110 Third Street.

They say plans call for 16 apartment-style riverside condos, all with two bedrooms and two baths.

They also say all the units will feature balconies on both the river and the Main Street sides of the building.

The completion date is now closer to late February or early March 2023.

