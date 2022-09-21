Birthday Club
Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County.

It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360.

Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in.

We have no word on if the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

We’ll be checking in with officials for more information.

