Former Reitz Panther Dru Smith signs with Miami Heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Miami Heat announced on Tuesday that they have signed guard Dru Smith.

According to the NBA official website, Smith recently appeared in three Summer League games with the HEAT and averaged 12.0 points, 3.00 steals 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line.

Officials say Smith appeared in 10 games (five starts) with Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, last season and averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.20 steals and 27.5 minutes.

According to a press release, Smith started all 25 games he appeared in as a senior at Missouri in 2020-21, averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.04 steals and 33.9 minutes while shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from three-point range and 83 percent from the foul line. He was named to the All-SEC First Team and became the first player in school history to be named to the SEC All-Defensive Team after leading the conference in steals for the second consecutive season. He also led the team in points, assists, steals, field goals made, free throws made and minutes and earned Conference Player of the Week three times, the most by any player that season.

