Fall weather arrives on cue Thursday

Upper 40s possible Friday morning
14 First Alert 9/21 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sweltering temperatures in the upper 90s for summer’s final day on Wednesday. A cold front will knock the heat and humidity down for Thursday, the first day of Fall. The point at which the sun is directly over the equator--Autumnal Equinox--will occur at 8:04 CDT. Northwest winds will bring morning lows in the middle 60s to the region with Thursday’s highs landing in the middle 70s. A few clouds and even a scattered shower or two will be possible as the front slides through. Temps continue to dive into the upper 40s for Friday morning, with Friday afternoon’s high at a comfortable 70 degrees. Scattered showers will be possible over the weekend with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the lower 60s to lower 60s. The milder air will hang around for the start of next week.

Record heat possible again today, much cooler start to fall Thursday
