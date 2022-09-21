EVSC school board approves $289 million budget for 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation school board approved a $289 million budget for 2023.

[Presentation with the 2023 EVSC financial breakdown can be found here ]

EVSC Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg says the budget is intended to enhance the educational experience for students.

“Ultimately, we want to build a budget based on our revenue that comes from either property taxes or from state funding, from the state of Indiana,” said Woebkenberg. “To create a budget that is going to successfully allow us to help students to achieve to their maximum potential.”

School officials say capitol projects will receive about $20 million in the new year for projects that range from floor coverings, to electrical systems and even plumbing.

Woebkenberg says there are 40 schools in EVSC and over 50 facilities that they own, audit and maintain.

“Our ultimate goal when it comes to facilities is creating and maintaining top notch facilities that make for excellent learning environments for all of our teachers and staff and all of our students to learn in,” said Woebkenberg.

Officials say over $18 million are anticipated to be used for bus transportation and replacements. In 2023, tax payers will see buses that hold more passengers along with 5-year equipment replacement plans.

As conversations around the shortage of bus drivers continue, Woebkenberg says current and prospective employees could see more benefits following this recent budget approval.

“We did increase the amount of pay for school bus drivers. We’re hoping that that will help again with retention and recruitment,” said Woebkenberg.

EVSC officials say retention and recruitment are the central focus of budget funds set aside for employees.

For those who are interested in applying for a bus driver position, officials say to call 812-435-1BUS with questions. You can also click here to apply.

