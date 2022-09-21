Deputy Bryan Hicks selected as Grand Marshal for Fall Festival Main Parade

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club announced Wednesday that Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks has been selected as this year’s Grand Marshall for the 101st annual Fall Festival Main Parade.

[A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story]

The parade is set to be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Back in September 2021, Deputy Hicks was shot in the line of duty while responding to a welfare check in New Harmony.

