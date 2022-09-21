Deptartment of Agriculture warns of harvest traffic on rural roads

INDIANA (WFIE) - Harvest season is here and officials with the Indiana State Department of Agriculture are letting Hoosiers know to be on the lookout of harvest traffic.

They encourage residents to slow down for farm equipment on rural roads this harvest season.

In 2020 three vehicles were involved in crashes with farm equipment in Indiana which resulted in two deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Farm equipment during harvest season could include tractors, combines, grain carts, grain wagons and large trucks hauling agricultural products.

These vehicles are wide, sometimes taking up most of the road, and often travel at speeds no greater than 25 mph.

The following list includes several safety tips for motorists approaching large farm equipment:

Farmers will pull over when they are able to let motorists pass, but it may take time for them to get to a safe place to do so.

Be patient. Farm equipment is wide, sometimes taking up most of the road.

Be careful when passing. Do not pass in a designated “No Passing Zone” or within 100 feet of any intersection, railroad grade crossing, bridge, elevation structure or tunnel.

Do not try to pass a slow-moving vehicle on the left without ensuring that the vehicle is not planning a left turn. It may appear that the driver is pulling over for you to pass when it is actually preparing to turn. You will drive right into its path, endangering yourself and the farmer.

Please be aware of farmers working near the road and semi trucks and trailers parked alongside rural roads.

Avoid tailgating, as some farm equipment might have to make sudden stops along the road.

Allow plenty of time to get to a destination, be aware of alternate routes and avoid distractions.

For a list of safety tips, click here or visit isda.in.gov.

