Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Car flips after hitting house in Pike Co.

Flipped car in 500 block of East North Street in Winslow
Flipped car in 500 block of East North Street in Winslow(Jerrianna Vannatta)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A car hit a house Wednesday morning in Pike County.

It happened in the 500 block of East North Street in Winslow.

A neighbor sent us this photo of the car flipped on its side.

You can see debris in the yard and the street.

The neighbor says the driver made it out okay, and nobody in the house was hurt.

We haven’t been able to reach authorities to find out more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Morrison
Man accused in death of baby asks to go to the funeral
Police called to shooting at East Iowa Street Tuesday morning.
EPD: One person shot on E. Iowa St. Tuesday morning
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Andrew Lamble.
ISP: Hit & run suspect arrested after being followed for 50 miles
Michael Collins
Mt. Vernon Officer arrested after crash at scene of shooting

Latest News

Isaiah Pulley.
Affidavit: Man arrested after officers find him laying on road, vehicle wrecked
Some houses coming down in the area of the Weinbach Avenue explosion.
Some houses in area of Weinbach Ave. explosion being torn down
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
Some houses in the area Weinbach explosion are being torn down.
Some houses in area Weinbach explosion being torn down