Car flips after hitting house in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A car hit a house Wednesday morning in Pike County.

It happened in the 500 block of East North Street in Winslow.

A neighbor sent us this photo of the car flipped on its side.

You can see debris in the yard and the street.

The neighbor says the driver made it out okay, and nobody in the house was hurt.

We haven’t been able to reach authorities to find out more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.