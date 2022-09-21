Boy Scouts of America prepares for annual popcorn sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday was the kick-off of the Boy Scouts of America popcorn sale.

Buffalo Trace Council Scout Executive John Harding says they have been selling popcorn for 40 years and he believes they are the best sellers in the scouts. He is excited about the increased enrollment, which surpasses the previous two years and feels they will have a strong bounce back from COVID.

The scouts are also excited for what they are calling “blitz weekend,” and some are even trying to motivate each other.

“This year I have competition,” scout Raegan Brenner said. “Me and one of my friends are going to see who can sell the most popcorn.”

The scouts have already received two truckloads of a variety of popcorn like kettle corn, white cheddar and salted caramel. This year, they are trying something new and have included peanuts in their sales as well.

