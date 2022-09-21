Affidavit: Man arrested after officers find him laying on road, vehicle wrecked

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old was arrested after responding officers say they found his vehicle wrecked while he was laying on the road.

Officers were called to Waterworks Road just past Marina Point boat dock Tuesday night for an accident with injuries.

When they got there, they say they found Isaiah Pulley laying on the ground.

According to authorities, a telephone pole was also laying across the road. They say it was broken in half from when the vehicle crashed into it.

Officials say Pulley told them he was driving the wrecked car. He told them he was driving when he lost control and hit the telephone pole.

Officers say Pulley was slurring his speech.

An arrest affidavit states that officers overheard Pulley tell paramedics he had been smoking THC before the accident.

When officers walked down the embankment to Pulley’s car, they say they could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle. They say they also found several empty vape cartridges.

Along the roadway, officers say they found several alcoholic beverages laying on the side of the roadway. They say there was an empty beer can that was still cool to the touch.

Pulley denied smoking and drinking to officers and refused to take portable breath and chemical tests.

He was eventually taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on operating a vehicle while intoxicated charges.

Pulley has since been released.

