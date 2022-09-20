Western Ky. Botanical Garden launches capital campaign to expand garden

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is launching a new 3-phase project that will make space for a garden expansion, and more economic development.

Officials say the first phase is already complete, with a new $800,000 house that was added to the property for visitors to stop in and get information about the garden.

Officials also say the second phase is currently in progress, and will invest $900,000 towards additional gardens and enhancements for landscaping on the property.

Western Botanical Garden Executive Director, Laurna Strehl, says the plan for the third phase of the project is to add a new $1.1 million event center to the garden.

Officials say that event center is intended for private events.

“The garden needed a change and we started talking about building a new visitors center,” said Strehl. “And then we thought while we were at it we would go ahead and create an indoor event space because we’ve always been limited on the events we can have here because we are limited to only 50 people inside.”

Strehl says the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden wants to invest into both the garden and the community.

“Economic development is a huge function of this event center space as well all the other changes the garden has done to enhance itself,” said Strehl.

Strehl, says it will take a little time to raise the $1 million, but she hopeful that the space will be built and finished in the next three years.

Visitors and community members can donate by visiting the botanical garden’s capital campaign tab on their website.

