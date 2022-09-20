Birthday Club
Warrick Humane Society hosting low-cast vaccinations Tuesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick Humane Society is hosting a low-cost vaccination clinic for your pets.

It’s all possible due to a Walmart Giving grant.

That’s from 11 to 2 Tuesday at the shelter on Vann Road.

Officials say registration starts at 10.

It’s first come, first serve. They say there is a limit to the first 50 dogs or cats.

Officials say to expect a long wait.

All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.

