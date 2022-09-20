Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. holding Flu, COVID vaccine clinic Oct. 1

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Saturday, October 1.

They will be offering seasonal flu vaccine and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots.

That will be from 8:30 to noon at Ivy Tech.

Organizers ask that participants enter off Tremont Drive.

Officials say you are eligible for a bivalent COVID vaccine booster if you are:

12 years old and older

Have completed a primary COVID-19 vaccine series (at least 2 doses of either Moderna or Pfizer, or 1 dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine)

It has been at least 2 months since your most recent COVID vaccine dose

COVID vaccines can be given regardless of insurance status

Health leaders say flu vaccines are recommended for all people ages six months and older.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department accepts children and clients with no insurance, Medicaid and some private insurances.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

