UE hosting Constitution Day lecture

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville will host a Constitution Day lecture.

That’s happening at 7 Tuesday night in Smythe Lecture Hall.

Dr. Luis Fraga will speak at the event.

He’s a member of the political science faculty at the University of Notre Dame.

His speech will be based on his expert testimony to the House Judiciary Committee in 2021 on the history of voter disenfranchisement.

The event is free and open to the public.

