Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/20
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We have new information on a deadly shooting that happened last month in Evansville. Authorities say a man is facing a murder charge. The victim’s girlfriend is now speaking out.

The world bid a final farewell to her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch is now laid to rest beside her husband, Prince Philip.

An organization is now in need of transportation. This comes after a four-car crash in Evansville this weekend.

Hurricane Fiona is causing major destruction in parts of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Some areas are experiencing severe flooding and landslides.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

