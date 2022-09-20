Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Space Force releases official song

The U.S. Space Force's official song was unveiled at a conference in Maryland Tuesday. (DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Every other branch of the U.S. military has its own official song, and now the newest branch has one too.

The U.S. Space Force was created in 2019, and the force’s official song was unveiled at a conference Tuesday in Maryland.

The song, titled “Semper Supra,” was written and composed by a former member of the U.S. Air Force and a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Here are the lyrics:

“We’re the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There’s no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We’re the Space Force from on high.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Collins
Mt. Vernon Officer arrested after crash at scene of shooting
Kashia Blanks.
Affidavit: Child hospitalized with head injury; woman facing neglect charges
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and...
EPD: Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash on Lloyd Expressway
Police called to shooting at East Iowa Street Tuesday morning.
EPD: One person shot on E. Iowa St. Tuesday morning
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company

Latest News

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives around Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams...
Princeton holding parade for WNBA champion Jackie Young
FILE - Similac Alimentum Hypoallergenic Infant Formula, imported from Puerto Rico, is for sale...
FDA concedes delays in response to baby formula shortage
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board keeps ‘action’ secret on complaint against Noem
Devin Morrison
Man accused in death of baby asks to go to the funeral