Princeton opens splash pad due to heat

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Fall may be starting this week, but summer is going down kicking.

The City of Princeton says they are opening the splash pad at the Aquatic Center Tuesday and Wednesday because of the heat.

Near record temperatures in the mid 90s, with heat index values around 101 degrees are expected.

There is a cool down on the way for the first day of fall Thursday.

