Princeton holding escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Mayor Greg Wright says they are holding an escort in honor of Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces winning the WNBA Championship.

It’s set for Saturday at 4:00 p.m., and Jackie Young will be home for the event.

But first, Tuesday night, there is a parade for the team in Las Vegas. Our sister station, KVVU, is covering the event.

We’ll have a link to it here. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Central time.

The city will celebrate Las Vegas’ first ever major-league sports championship.

