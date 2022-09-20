Birthday Club
Princeton holding escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives around Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives around Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Mayor Greg Wright says they are holding an escort in honor of Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces winning the WNBA Championship.

It’s set for Saturday at 4:00 p.m., and Jackie Young will be home for the event.

But first, Tuesday night, there is a parade for the team in Las Vegas. Our sister station, KVVU, is covering the event.

We’ll have a link to it here. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Central time.

The city will celebrate Las Vegas’ first ever major-league sports championship.

