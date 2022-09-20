Police investigating shots fired Monday night in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to reports of shots fired Monday night in the 3900 block of Covert Ave.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Officers were on scene for a few hours.

They say several shell casings were found, and one car and an apartment were damaged by gunfire.

Three people were detained, but police tell us there have been no arrests.

We heard from a neighbor in the area who says he saw people shooting, and one of the shooters ran right through a walkway where he had just been.

Video of the scene, sent by a viewer, shows police in the area with guns drawn.

