Owensboro resident celebrates 104th birthday

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man celebrated a special birthday on Monday, his 104th.

James Wimsatt says he received some special gifts on his 104th birthday, including a letter from President Joe Biden.

Wimsatt says he also got letters from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie.

Along with his letter, Guthrie sent a copy of his Congressional Report where he detailed Wimsatt’s life as a dairy farmer, artist and World War II veteran.

Wimsatt said it was hard to describe his appreciation for the gifts.

”Flabbergasted,” Wimsatt said. “I don’t know if that’s a word, but it’ll do for what I feel. I just feel wonderful inside and all. That Kentucky is doing something like this. Kentucky can be looked up too.”

Wimsatt says he’s proud to be from Kentucky, which can been seen in his own artwork that was displayed at his party.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

