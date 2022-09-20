Officials provide construction update on US-41 Pigeon Creek Bridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the northbound on-ramp from Diamond Avenue to US-41 is now open.

The opening of the on-ramp is all a part of ongoing construction to the Pigeon Creek Bridge.

This follows after a truck damaged the bridge in Jan. of 2020.

“This project was all spurred because of a truck that hit the tresses out there,” says Gary Brian, Indiana Department of Transportation Public Relations Director.

In March, INDOT took over construction in the area.

Officials say normally it’s a project that would take years of planning, but because of the accident, Brian says they had to jump in and get to work.

“We had the Pigeon Creek Bridge, and then we have the on-ramps and off-ramps in the area. We’re kind of doing all those together because it’s kind of one of those things, where if we’re going to be there working, disrupting traffic, we might as well do it all at once,” Brian says.

They say it’s been a long project, and the sheer magnitude of it has made it slow-going, but they haven’t been without any progress.

“So we worked on Northbound, from Diamond Avenue to northbound US-41 if you can visualize that,” says Brian, “that’s actually opening up today is the plan.”

The timeline itself is still tentative, but Brain says they know where they’d like to go next with the project.

“The next project that we are planning on working on is the southbound off-ramp, which, if you know the area, is actually where we’re moving traffic through right now,” says Brian.

Brian says they’re making great headway to wrapping things up, but he urges drivers to still be cautious and to drive safely.

Officials say they are hoping to have the project finished and traffic flowing smoothly by the end of this year.

