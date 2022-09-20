Birthday Club
OFD responds to overnight house fire on McGill St.(Owensboro Fire Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro fire crews responded to the 900 block of McGill Street for a house fire Monday night.

According to a social media post, several crews responded to that fire around 9:38 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, they say they found heavy fire and smoke in the area.

Officials with the Owensboro Fire Department say the home was badly damaged.

Officials also say no one was injured.

