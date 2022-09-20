Near-record temps to close out summer, much cooler start to fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and hot for the next couple of days, but there is a big cool-down on the way just in time for the first day of fall.

We are starting the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. There are some areas of patchy dense fog to watch out for, but it is not a widespread problem.

Once the sun rises, that fog will quickly burn away, and our temperatures will quickly climb out of the 70s and through the 80s, reaching 90° by about lunchtime, then topping out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. The record high for today is 95°, so it is possible we could tie or even break that record.

These temperatures are already well above average for this time of year, but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel even hotter! Heat index values will likely peak around 101° in most locations this afternoon.

Our temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening, then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the low 70s early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be another hot and mostly sunny day. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s Wednesday afternoon. That is more than 15° above average! I think the humidity will be just a little lower on Wednesday, so it will probably feel like the upper 90s, but heat index values in the low triple digits cannot be ruled out.

Clouds roll in Wednesday night, and a few spotty showers are possible overnight Wednesday night and throughout Thursday morning as a cold front passes through the Tri-State. We are not expecting any widespread rain or severe weather from this system, but it will usher in much cooler air from the north, dropping our high temperatures by about 20°! After spending the first half of the week in the 90s, we will top out in the low to mid 70s both Thursday and Friday. That cool-down is perfectly timed because Thursday is also the official start of fall!

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.