Mt. Vernon under city-wide boil order

(Source: Pixabay)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the city of Mount Vernon say they are issuing a city-wide boil order.

This comes after city leaders say their “water system recently violated a drinking water standard.”

They say this happened due to high levels of turbidity, which means there’s an increased chance the water may have contained disease-causing organisms.

They ask residents to boil water before using it.

Water officials will notify customers once the boil order is no longer necessary.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

