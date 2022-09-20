Mt. Vernon under city-wide boil order
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the city of Mount Vernon say they are issuing a city-wide boil order.
This comes after city leaders say their “water system recently violated a drinking water standard.”
They say this happened due to high levels of turbidity, which means there’s an increased chance the water may have contained disease-causing organisms.
They ask residents to boil water before using it.
Water officials will notify customers once the boil order is no longer necessary.
