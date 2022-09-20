Birthday Club
Man reaches plea deal in Wabash Co. poaching case

A female deer
(MGN Online / Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - We have an update in a poaching case we told you about last year in Wabash County, Illinois.

Richard Stringfellow, who was 46 at the time, was charged along with three juveniles.

DNR officials say the group killed more than 20 deer during the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons, and many of them were shot from pickup trucks using spotlights. They say some of the deer were intentionally run over.

Officials say no meat from any of the deer was used.

There were more than 55 charges filed in the case.

Court records show there was a plea agreement in the case Tuesday.

They show Stringfellow was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

