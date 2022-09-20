Birthday Club
Man accused in death of baby asks to go to the funeral

Devin Morrison
Devin Morrison(Indiana State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The man facing charges in the death of his 10-month-old baby had his initial hearing Monday.

26-year-old Devin Morrison was advised of his charges and possible penalties.

He’s charged with neglect of a dependent causing death.

State Police say his daughter, Naiarii Kaczmarek, died of several skull fractures. They say she also had healing broken ribs that doctors estimate were broken in a separate incident a few weeks before her death.

Morrison claims he slipped while holding her.

His bond remains $1 million surety or $100,000 cash.

If he’s able to post bond, the Court ordered that he have no contact with any children.

Officials say Morrison asked the judge to be released to attend Naiarii’s funeral. The judge said no.

A progress hearing is set for October 5 at 1 p.m.

