Madisonville rejects bids for new fire training center

By Jeff Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville is going back to the drawing board in the quest for a new fire training center.

The city council rejected all three bids it has received for the project thus far, saying those bids came in much higher than anticipated.

Both construction bids came in more than $100,000 higher than city officials anticipated. A bid for electric work was also rejected.

During Monday’s meeting, Mayor Kevin Cotton confirmed with Fire Chief John Dunning the hope was to have the project done for around $150,000.

Mayor Cotton said the city has faced a similar problem for the past 18 months, with bids on several city projects coming in much higher than expected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

