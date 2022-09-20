KHRC approves Churchill Downs’ purchase of Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved Churchill Downs’ purchase of Ellis Park during a special meeting Tuesday morning.

That vote was unanimous.

One of the commissioners said this is “a tremendous economic enhancement for the state of Kentucky.”

Churchill Downs Incorporated announced last Thursday that it purchased Ellis Park Racing and Gaming for $79 million in cash.

Churchill Downs previously owned Ellis Park from 1998-2006.

It now owns the race track in Henderson, and will also be responsible for the completion of a planned off-track gaming center in Owensboro.

