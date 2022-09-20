Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Jury trial set for former youth baseball leader

Newscast recording
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury trial has been set for the man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a youth sports team.

Back in August, Evansville police arrested Eric Cooper.

This was after a 14 News investigation aired regarding Evansville South Baseball’s popcorn fundraiser.

[Previous Story: President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident]

As well as an investigation into the financial history of the league by Evansville’s financial crimes detective.

[Previous Story: Police: Over $6k stolen from children’s baseball league, 2 people arrested]

An affidavit showed over $6,000 was stolen at the league, some of which was used at ATMs and gas stations in Evansville, Bally’s Casino and the business Cooper owns.

Eric’s wife, Heather Buckman Cooper was also arrested.

Eric’s jury trial is set for March.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and...
EPD: Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash on Lloyd Expressway
Michael Collins
Mt. Vernon Officer arrested after crash at scene of shooting
Dispatch: Crews respond to four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.
EFD: 4 people taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.
Coleman Sheridan
ISP: Newburgh man arrested for driving impaired with child in car
Kashia Blanks.
Affidavit: Child hospitalized with head injury; woman facing neglect charges

Latest News

Evansville Wartime Museum celebrating Warbird Event; 4 vintage planes arriving
Owensboro resident celebrates 104th birthday
Owensboro resident celebrates 104th birthday
Western Ky. Botanical Garden launches capital campaign to expand garden
Western Ky. Botanical Garden launches capital campaign to expand garden
Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher
Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher