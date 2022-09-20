Jury trial set for former youth baseball leader

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury trial has been set for the man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a youth sports team.

Back in August, Evansville police arrested Eric Cooper.

This was after a 14 News investigation aired regarding Evansville South Baseball’s popcorn fundraiser.

As well as an investigation into the financial history of the league by Evansville’s financial crimes detective.

An affidavit showed over $6,000 was stolen at the league, some of which was used at ATMs and gas stations in Evansville, Bally’s Casino and the business Cooper owns.

Eric’s wife, Heather Buckman Cooper was also arrested.

Eric’s jury trial is set for March.

