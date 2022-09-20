Birthday Club
ISP: Hit & run suspect arrested after being followed for 50 miles

Andrew Lamble.
Andrew Lamble.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Troopers arrested a man after a hit and run incident Monday.

Troopers say they received a report of a hit and run on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.

According to authorities, a driver of a Toyota Corolla had pulled over onto the should of I-69 to help another driver.

That’s when they say a GMC Sierra drove over the fog line and side-swiped the Toyota and the other vehicle. They say the driver of the truck continued without stopping.

Troopers say the driver of the Toyota called 911 and followed the truck.

They tell us the driver followed the truck for 50 miles before being pulled over on I-69 near Lynch Road in Vanderburgh County.

The driver of the truck was identified as 58-year-old Andrew Lamble of Kokomo.

Troopers say he displayed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests.

Lamble was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

