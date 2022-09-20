Birthday Club
Hundreds of Aces fans line up to get merchandise Tuesday morning ahead of the parade celebration(Luis Marquez/FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The line wrapped around the building as people anxiously waited to get their hands on some Aces championship gear.

“Good job aces,” said Aces fan Joyce Misa. “Congratulations.”

People were able to get t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats at the pop-up truck.

We spoke with people who are season ticket holders and have been Aces fans since day one and couldn’t wait to get out to Findlay Toyota Tuesday morning to buy Aces clothing.

“So excited,” said Misa. “This is what I woke up for. Took the kids to school, walked the dog and now we are here.”

“I have courtside tickets here at home,” said Aces fan Tina Torres. “I have been a season ticket holder since day 1. I have never missed a game. So, this is my dream, the city’s dream and their dream.”

The Aces’ chief marketing officer said she is over the moon with excitement about her team’s big win.

“It starts with people and to bring the championship home to Las Vegas is amazing,” said Blair Hardiek.

The pop-up truck was at Findlay Toyota until 1 p.m. before heading out to the strip to sell the merchandise during the parade.

