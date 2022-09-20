Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky Elementary Teacher of the Year(Gov. Andy Beshear's Facebook)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday.

Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page.

She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one thing mentioned was her help with getting a grant for a memorial garden in honor of the December 10 tornado victims.

[Previous: Madisonville fifth-grader receives grant for tornado memorial gardens]

One of the three finalists was another Tri-State teacher, Amber Hays of the Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center in Henderson.

