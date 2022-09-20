Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday.

Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page.

She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one thing mentioned was her help with getting a grant for a memorial garden in honor of the December 10 tornado victims.

One of the three finalists was another Tri-State teacher, Amber Hays of the Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center in Henderson.

