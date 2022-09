HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department say they were called to reports of stabbing in the area of Fagan and Clay Street.

It happened after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

They say there is no public threat.

We’ve left messages with HPD for more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.