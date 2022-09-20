Henderson Co. Judge Exec.: Pratt Industries Paper mill making progress

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Executive, Brad Schneider, says the new Pratt Industries Paper mill in Henderson is making progress, they’re on schedule, and the weather has been in their favor.

Construction crews are in the process of building a 450,000 square foot paper mill that will manufacture 100% recycled products.

The company is also in the process of securing land to build a 700,000 square foot corrugator plant to produce corrugated sheets, and boxes using paper sourced from the new mill.

On Tuesday, the Henderson Board of Commissioners awarded a bid for a natural gas pipeline extension project that will serve Pratt Paper.

The $1.837 million bid for the 4.93-mile high-pressure pipeline project was awarded to ROE Enterprises Swartz Pipeline Contracting of Olympia, Ky.

Judge Schneider says people will be fascinated by how large the complex will be once it’s complete.

He says he’s excited that Pratt Paper will jump start their economy.

”They’ve already started hiring, which is interesting, and they’ve already started hiring local kids who have gone off to college and were getting degrees in things like engineering, and they’re bringing them back already,” said Judge Schneider. “The vendors, the local vendors who are helping with construction, the sub-contractors, all are just really feeling the benefit of just the construction of the plant, let alone, what businesses support the plant after it’s open. So, the economic impact is already being felt here extensively.”

Judge Schneider says it wasn’t easy to get Pratt Paper started and the Henderson Economic Development team had to overcome a lot of obstacles to make it possible.

As of right now, Pratt Industries has eight management jobs posted for the Henderson facility.

As the plant opens, Judge Schneider says more job opportunities can be expected.

