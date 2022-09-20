Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Henderson Co. Judge Exec.: Pratt Industries Paper mill making progress

Newscast Recording
By Jamee French
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Executive, Brad Schneider, says the new Pratt Industries Paper mill in Henderson is making progress, they’re on schedule, and the weather has been in their favor.

Construction crews are in the process of building a 450,000 square foot paper mill that will manufacture 100% recycled products.

The company is also in the process of securing land to build a 700,000 square foot corrugator plant to produce corrugated sheets, and boxes using paper sourced from the new mill.

On Tuesday, the Henderson Board of Commissioners awarded a bid for a natural gas pipeline extension project that will serve Pratt Paper.

The $1.837 million bid for the 4.93-mile high-pressure pipeline project was awarded to ROE Enterprises Swartz Pipeline Contracting of Olympia, Ky.

Judge Schneider says people will be fascinated by how large the complex will be once it’s complete.

He says he’s excited that Pratt Paper will jump start their economy.

”They’ve already started hiring, which is interesting, and they’ve already started hiring local kids who have gone off to college and were getting degrees in things like engineering, and they’re bringing them back already,” said Judge Schneider. “The vendors, the local vendors who are helping with construction, the sub-contractors, all are just really feeling the benefit of just the construction of the plant, let alone, what businesses support the plant after it’s open. So, the economic impact is already being felt here extensively.”

Judge Schneider says it wasn’t easy to get Pratt Paper started and the Henderson Economic Development team had to overcome a lot of obstacles to make it possible.

As of right now, Pratt Industries has eight management jobs posted for the Henderson facility.

As the plant opens, Judge Schneider says more job opportunities can be expected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Collins
Mt. Vernon Officer arrested after crash at scene of shooting
Kashia Blanks.
Affidavit: Child hospitalized with head injury; woman facing neglect charges
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and...
EPD: Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash on Lloyd Expressway
Police called to shooting at East Iowa Street Tuesday morning.
EPD: One person shot on E. Iowa St. Tuesday morning
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company

Latest News

Officials provide construction update on US-41 Pigeon Creek Bridge
Officials provide construction update on US-41 Pigeon Creek Bridge
Henderson Police: 2 stabbed, 1 with life threatening injuries
Henderson Police: 2 stabbed, 1 with life threatening injuries
Mt. Vernon under city-wide boil order
Mt. Vernon under city-wide boil order
Henderson Pratt Industries Paper mill making progress
Henderson Co. Judge Exec.: Pratt Industries Paper mill making progress