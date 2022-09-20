Green River District reports 366 new COVID cases over last week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 366 new COVID-19 infections.

That’s 189 fewer cases than the week prior.

There were 159 in Daviess County, 77 in Henderson County, 42 in Union County, 38 in Ohio County, 22 in McLean County, 19 in Webster County and nine in Hancock County.

Officials say there were four COVID-19 deaths. They say three were residents of Daviess County and one was from Ohio County.

The newly reported cases were investigated between September 12 and September 18.

